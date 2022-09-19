Investors in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) have made a notable return of 41% over the past three years

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been respectable. In fact the stock is up 41%, which is better than the market return of 35%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Modine Manufacturing moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:MOD Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Modine Manufacturing's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Modine Manufacturing shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Modine Manufacturing you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

