Investors in Model N (NYSE:MODN) have made a strong return of 139% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 139% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 31% over the last quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Model N isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Model N can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 19% per year over in that time. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:MODN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

This free interactive report on Model N's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Model N shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.8% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 19% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Model N that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

