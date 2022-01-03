Investors in Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) have made a favorable return of 42% over the past three years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) share price return of 41% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 18% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years of share price growth, Minerals Technologies actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 6.7% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

The modest 0.3% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. The revenue drop of 2.7% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Minerals Technologies' share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

We know that Minerals Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Minerals Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Minerals Technologies shareholders are up 18% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.7% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Minerals Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Minerals Technologies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

