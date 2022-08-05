Investors in MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) from a year ago are still down 25%, even after 137% gain this past week

This month, we saw the MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) up an impressive 142%. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 25% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the stock has risen 137% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because MediaCo Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, MediaCo Holding increased its revenue by 54%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 25% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:MDIA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt MediaCo Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 25% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 92% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MediaCo Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MediaCo Holding that you should be aware of.

