Investors in MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) have unfortunately lost 52% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. Because MediaAlpha hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because MediaAlpha made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year MediaAlpha saw its revenue fall by 17%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 52% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt MediaAlpha shareholders are happy with the loss of 52% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MediaAlpha better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MediaAlpha (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

