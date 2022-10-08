Investors in MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) have unfortunately lost 7.4% over the last year

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) share price is down 10% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -7.4%. That's better than the market which declined 21% over the last year. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 1.0% in that time. Even worse, it's down 8.5% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 8.4% in the same time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, MDU Resources Group had to report a 22% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 10% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on MDU Resources Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, MDU Resources Group's TSR for the last 1 year was -7.4%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, MDU Resources Group shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 7.4% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MDU Resources Group (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

