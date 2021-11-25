Investors in Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have made a decent return of 74% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) share price is up 74% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 32% share price gain over twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Marcus & Millichap managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.6% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MMI Earnings Per Share Growth November 25th 2021

We know that Marcus & Millichap has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Marcus & Millichap will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Marcus & Millichap has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marcus & Millichap better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Marcus & Millichap has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

