Investors in Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) have unfortunately lost 5.5% over the last three years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shareholders, since the share price is down 13% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 88%. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Luxfer Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 4.4% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 5% per year. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:LXFR Earnings Per Share Growth December 8th 2021

We know that Luxfer Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Luxfer Holdings, it has a TSR of -5.5% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Luxfer Holdings shareholders have received a TSR of 13%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 22% for the year. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 1.8% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

