Investors in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) have made a decent return of 47% over the past three years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) share price is up 13% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Disappointingly, the share price is down 9.4% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was able to grow its EPS at 30% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.77 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:LOMA Earnings Per Share Growth September 23rd 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's TSR for the last 3 years was 47%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That falls short of the 14% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima you should know about.

We will like Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

