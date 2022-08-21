Investors in Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) from a year ago are still down 65%, even after 20% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) share price up 20% in a week. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 65%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Lizhi grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:LIZI Earnings Per Share Growth August 21st 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Lizhi has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Lizhi shareholders are happy with the loss of 65% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 9.6% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Lizhi is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

