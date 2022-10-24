Investors in LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) have unfortunately lost 72% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 53% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

LiveOne isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, LiveOne increased its revenue by 8.5%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 72%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling LiveOne stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for LiveOne shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 72%. The market shed around 23%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 15% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with LiveOne (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

LiveOne is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

