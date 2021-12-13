Investors in Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) have unfortunately lost 18% over the last year

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 37% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 18% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Lion Group Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Lion Group Holding's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 61%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. Meanwhile, the share price dropped by 18%. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LGHL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

This free interactive report on Lion Group Holding's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 23% in the last year, Lion Group Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 37%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Lion Group Holding you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

