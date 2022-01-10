Investors in Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) have made a notable return of 55% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 55% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 51% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Limestone Bancorp managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.10 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:LMST Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

We know that Limestone Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Limestone Bancorp will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Limestone Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Limestone Bancorp you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

