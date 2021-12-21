Investors in Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) have made a favorable return of 98% over the past three years

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every investor. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. To wit, Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shares are up 98% in three years, besting the market return. In contrast, the stock is actually down 39% in the last year, suggesting a lack of positive momentum.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Limbach Holdings became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LMB Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Limbach Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Limbach Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, Limbach Holdings shareholders lost 39%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Limbach Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Limbach Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

But note: Limbach Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

