Investors in LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) have unfortunately lost 75% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST); the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because LifeStance Health Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that LifeStance Health Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, LifeStance Health Group increased its revenue by 63%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 75% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:LFST Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt LifeStance Health Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for LifeStance Health Group that you should be aware of.

