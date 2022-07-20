Investors in Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last three years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 55% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 47% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 13% in the same period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Liberty Latin America didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Liberty Latin America grew revenue at 8.9% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 16% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LILA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Liberty Latin America in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Liberty Latin America shareholders are down 47% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 16%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Liberty Latin America by clicking this link.

