Investors in LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) have made a enviable return of 394% over the past five years

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 394%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, LHC Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 38% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 47.06.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LHCG Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on LHC Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 33% in the last year, LHC Group shareholders lost 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 38% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LHC Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LHC Group you should know about.

