Investors in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) have made a return of 21% over the past year

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is down 32% over a year, but the total shareholder return is 21% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 15%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 32% in that time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Laureate Education didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Laureate Education grew its revenue by 10% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 32% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:LAUR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Laureate Education's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Laureate Education's TSR, at 21% is higher than its share price return of -32%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Laureate Education has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Laureate Education that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

