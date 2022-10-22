Investors in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from five years ago are still down 59%, even after 10% gain this past week

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last week. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 59% after a long stretch. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$11m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

L.B. Foster became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The revenue decline of 2.3% isn't too bad. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, L.B. Foster shareholders did even worse, losing 34%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand L.B. Foster better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for L.B. Foster that you should be aware of before investing here.

