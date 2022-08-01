Investors in Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) have unfortunately lost 9.6% over the last year

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) share price is down 11% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -9.6%. That's better than the market which declined 11% over the last year. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Krispy Kreme because we don't have a long term history to look at.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Krispy Kreme wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Krispy Kreme grew its revenue by 21% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. While the share price drop of 11% over twelve months certainly won't delight holders, it's not bad in a weak market. We'd venture the revenue growth helped inspire some faith from holders. So growth investors might like to put this one on the watchlist to see if revenue keeps trending in the right direction.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DNUT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Krispy Kreme shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 9.6%, including dividends, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 11%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 6.2% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Krispy Kreme has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

