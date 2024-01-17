Investors In Kraken Crypto Exchange Converted Over $1 Billion In Bitcoin To Cash Before SEC Ruling On Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Kraken, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, saw investors convert over $1 billion in Bitcoin to cash before a recent SEC Ruling on Bitcoin ETFs.

Crypto investors withdrew over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin and converted it to cash on the Kraken exchange shortly before the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) recent ruling allowing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The withdrawals/conversions were conducted throughout more than three dozen transactions between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. The moves were first reported on the blockchain monitor Whale Alert. The transaction amounts were between 400 and 1,000 Bitcoins.

Massive cryptocurrency withdrawals are not always breaking news, but several aspects of these trades stand out. First, they all came within a short timeframe. Second, these transactions were all closed in the waning hours before a major SEC ruling regarding Bitcoin. It has led some to wonder whether these crypto investors knew something other people didn't, or if they were hedging bets by taking profits while they still could.

Why Is The SEC Ruling Important?

The SEC allowing spot Bitcoin ETF trading marks a major expansion in the way people can invest in Bitcoin. The traditional model of buying, trading or selling Bitcoin required traders to have a crypto wallet, which was held on a crypto exchange such as Kraken. These exchanges, which are not regulated by the SEC, operate on blockchain technology to secure investor deposits.

However, some exchanges were better than others, and if an investor’s crypto wallet was on an exchange that failed, they could lose all their funds and have little recourse. This kind of volatility and risk was an obvious deterrent to many potential cryptocurrency investors. The new SEC ruling means investors can purchase cryptocurrency without being part of a cryptocurrency exchange because they can buy cryptocurrency ETFs through traditional brokerages.

Where Can Investors Buy Bitcoin ETFs?

Bitcoin ETFs will be listed on the following exchanges:

NYSE Arca: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI)

Cboe BZX Exchange Inc.: ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO), VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL), WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW), Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC)

Nasdaq Stock Exchange: iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR)

Could This Lead To A New High For Bitcoin?

Many observers are expecting a multibillion-dollar cash infusion into the various Bitcoin ETFs now that investors can invest in Bitcoin by simply calling their broker. This could lead to an explosion in Bitcoin value, which has rallied strongly from the low $20,000 range last January to roughly $45,000. Although the current price is still lower than the all-time high, the influx of investor capital could surpass that mark.

The War For Investors Is Afoot

Now that Bitcoin ETFs are authorized to trade, it would appear as if the cryptocurrency is here to stay. It also means that the various funds are in a knock-down, drag-out fight for the biggest share of new investors jumping into the pool. Even before the SEC approved them to operate, the soon-to-be-approved funds were in a race to the bottom in terms of fees.

On top of that, they are also whale hunting. The real honey for many of these funds will be the institutional investors, who can pledge hundreds of millions (or more) all at the same time. This may be a great opportunity for interested investors to consider Bitcoin ETFs while the fees are still low, which certainly won't last.

Is Now The Time To Jump In On Bitcoin?

The important thing to keep in mind is that even with SEC approval, a Bitcoin ETF is a basket full of cryptocurrencies. So, while the potential exists for cryptocurrency to rocket to all-time highs, getting caught on the downside of that wave cresting can be devastating. For example, if you bought Bitcoin at $65,000, you're still waiting to make a profit despite the massive rally in 2023.

