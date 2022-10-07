Investors in KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) have made a massive return of 337% over the past five years

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In that time, the share price has soared some 337% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 19% drop, in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that KORU Medical Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 19% received by KORU Medical Systems shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -19%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 34%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for KORU Medical Systems you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

