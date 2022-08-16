Investors in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have made a strong return of 114% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) which saw its share price drive 104% higher over five years. It's also up 11% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 12% in the last month.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Korn Ferry achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.99 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:KFY Earnings Per Share Growth August 16th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Korn Ferry has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Korn Ferry, it has a TSR of 114% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Korn Ferry shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 8.3%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Korn Ferry better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Korn Ferry .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

