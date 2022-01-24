Investors in Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) have made a impressive return of 140% over the past three years

Some Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 34% over the last three months. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 140% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Kopin isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Kopin's revenue trended up 23% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 34% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Kopin is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:KOPN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Kopin will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.6% in the last year, Kopin shareholders lost 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Kopin (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

