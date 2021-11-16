Investors in Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) have made a impressive return of 187% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) share price has soared 187% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 42% in about a quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Kirkland's moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KIRK Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Kirkland's has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Kirkland's' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kirkland's has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 155% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kirkland's that you should be aware of.

We will like Kirkland's better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

