Investors in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 21%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 19% in three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 16% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 11% in the same time period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Kimball Electronics had to report a 45% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 37% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Kimball Electronics shareholders did even worse, losing 37%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kimball Electronics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kimball Electronics (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

