Investors in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) have made a return of 15% over the past year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) share price is up 12%, but that's less than the broader market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 2.5% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Kilroy Realty was able to grow EPS by 251% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 12% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Kilroy Realty, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:KRC Earnings Per Share Growth December 12th 2021

We know that Kilroy Realty has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Kilroy Realty stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Kilroy Realty's TSR for the last 1 year was 15%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Kilroy Realty shareholders are up 15% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kilroy Realty better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Kilroy Realty (including 2 which are concerning) .

We will like Kilroy Realty better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

