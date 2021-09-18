Investors in JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) have made a return of 18% over the past year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) share price is up 18%, but that's less than the broader market return. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 1.5% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

JELD-WEN Holding was able to grow EPS by 226% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 18% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about JELD-WEN Holding as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:JELD Earnings Per Share Growth September 18th 2021

We know that JELD-WEN Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

JELD-WEN Holding produced a TSR of 18% over the last year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 36%. On the bright side that gain is actually better than the average return of 0.5% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with JELD-WEN Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

