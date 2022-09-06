Investors in Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 65% in that time. Because Janux Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Even worse, it's down 20% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Janux Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Janux Therapeutics increased its revenue by 681%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 65%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:JANX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Janux Therapeutics shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 1.9% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Janux Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Janux Therapeutics (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

