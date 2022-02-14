Investors in Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) have unfortunately lost 15% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) share price is down 15% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 2.3%. Because Jamf Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Jamf Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Jamf Holding increased its revenue by 36%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 15%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JAMF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Jamf Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, Jamf Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 10.0% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Jamf Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Jamf Holding better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.