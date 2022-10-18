Investors in JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have made a splendid return of 101% over the past three years

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 101% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

JAKKS Pacific became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that JAKKS Pacific shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JAKKS Pacific better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for JAKKS Pacific (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

