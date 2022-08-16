Investors in Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) have made a enviable return of 321% over the past three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One such superstar is Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK), which saw its share price soar 321% in three years. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.9%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Interlink Electronics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Interlink Electronics has grown its revenue at 2.6% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 61% each year over that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:LINK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Interlink Electronics' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Interlink Electronics shareholders are down 15% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.1%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Interlink Electronics (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

