Investors in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) have made a solid return of 115% over the past year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) share price has soared 112% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 3.0% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 2.5% in a week. It is also impressive that the stock is up 77% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Information Services Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 287%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 112% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Information Services Group as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:III Earnings Per Share Growth January 6th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Information Services Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Information Services Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 115%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Information Services Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 115% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 16%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Information Services Group you should know about.

Information Services Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

