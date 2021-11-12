Investors in ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) have made a notable return of 39% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) share price is 39% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 30% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 15% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ICC Holdings was able to grow EPS by 130% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 39% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on ICC Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.02.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:ICCH Earnings Per Share Growth November 12th 2021

Dive deeper into ICC Holdings' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of ICC Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ICC Holdings shareholders have gained 39% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 5% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ICC Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

