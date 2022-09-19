Investors in Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last three years

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) share price has gained some 30% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 46% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Helix Energy Solutions Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Helix Energy Solutions Group's revenue dropped 5.1% per year. That is not a good result. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 13%, annualized. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:HLX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Helix Energy Solutions Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Helix Energy Solutions Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Helix Energy Solutions Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

