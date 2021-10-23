Investors in Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) have made a decent return of 49% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) share price is 46% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 30% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 0.9% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Heartland Financial USA was able to grow EPS by 46% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 46% increase in the share price. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:HTLF Earnings Per Share Growth October 23rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Heartland Financial USA, it has a TSR of 49% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Heartland Financial USA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Heartland Financial USA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Heartland Financial USA is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

