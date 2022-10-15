Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Investors in HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) have unfortunately lost 15% over the last year

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) share price is down 15% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 25%. HCW Biologics hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 11% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 10% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

HCW Biologics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year HCW Biologics saw its revenue fall by 13%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price only fell 15% in that period, not a bad result. So it's fair to say the weak revenue was no surprise to shareholders. It could be interesting to study this stock more closely - when will it generate profits?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:HCWB Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on HCW Biologics

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 25% over the year, the fact that HCW Biologics shareholders were down 15% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 1.8% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HCW Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - HCW Biologics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

