Investors in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have made a fantastic return of 727% over the past five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) share price is up a whopping 727% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 72% gain in the last three months. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Harrow Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Harrow Health can boast revenue growth at a rate of 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 53%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Harrow Health have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Harrow Health shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. However, that falls short of the 53% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Harrow Health .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

