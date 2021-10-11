Investors in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) have made a favorable return of 74% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) share price is up 74% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 59% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 23% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Hain Celestial Group failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 1.7% (annualized).

Based on these numbers, we think that the decline in earnings per share may not be a good representation of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 5.1% per year). The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Hain Celestial Group's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:HAIN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Hain Celestial Group

A Different Perspective

Hain Celestial Group shareholders are up 23% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hain Celestial Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hain Celestial Group you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

