Investors in Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) have made a solid return of 160% over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) share price has soared 160% return in just a single year. Meanwhile the share price is 3.9% higher than it was a week ago. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Greenland Technologies Holding was able to grow EPS by 173% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 160%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:GTEC Earnings Per Share Growth October 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Greenland Technologies Holding shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 160% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 6.1% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Greenland Technologies Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

