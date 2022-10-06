Investors in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have made a notable return of 68% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), which is up 57%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 28% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Goldman Sachs Group was able to grow its EPS at 26% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 16% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.42.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:GS Earnings Per Share Growth October 6th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Goldman Sachs Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Goldman Sachs Group, it has a TSR of 68% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Goldman Sachs Group shareholders are down 18% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -18%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 7% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Goldman Sachs Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Goldman Sachs Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

