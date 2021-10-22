Investors in GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) have made a decent return of 91% over the past five years

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 91% is below the market return of 134%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, GoDaddy moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the GoDaddy stock price is 4.5% lower in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 9.2% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -1.5% per year.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GDDY Earnings Per Share Growth October 22nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

GoDaddy shareholders are down 7.5% for the year, but the market itself is up 33%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GoDaddy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

