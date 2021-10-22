Investors in GMS (NYSE:GMS) have made a strong return of 178% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) share price is 178% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

GMS was able to grow its EPS at 33% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 41% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GMS Earnings Per Share Growth October 22nd 2021

We know that GMS has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling GMS stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GMS shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 89% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GMS is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

