Investors in GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have unfortunately lost 84% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 36% lower in that time. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

With just US$1,305,077 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers GlycoMimetics to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, they may be hoping that GlycoMimetics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some GlycoMimetics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, GlycoMimetics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$91m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price down 22% per year, over 3 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. The image below shows how GlycoMimetics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqGM:GLYC Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 33% in the last year, GlycoMimetics shareholders lost 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with GlycoMimetics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like GlycoMimetics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

