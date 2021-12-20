Investors in Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) have made a stellar return of 145% over the past three years

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In three years the stock price has launched 145% higher: a great result. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

With just US$1,188,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Gevo to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Gevo will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Gevo investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, Gevo had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$186m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price up 86% per year, over 3 years , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. The image below shows how Gevo's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqCM:GEVO Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gevo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 115% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gevo better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Gevo (2 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.