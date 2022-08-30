Investors in Genesco (NYSE:GCO) have made a splendid return of 166% over the past five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) stock is up an impressive 166% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 10%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Genesco achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 22% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:GCO Earnings Per Share Growth August 30th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Genesco's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Genesco shares lost 2.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 15%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 22% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

