Investors in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) have made a massive return of 309% over the past year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has generated a beautiful 309% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 62% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Gannett didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Gannett grew its revenue by 17% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 309% in one of earth's orbits. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on Gannett.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Gannett will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gannett shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 309% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gannett better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gannett that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

