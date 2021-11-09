Investors in Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) have made a decent return of 39% over the past year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 33% beating the market return of 31% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 3.5% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Fulton Financial was able to grow EPS by 46% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 33% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Fulton Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 10.74.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FULT Earnings Per Share Growth November 9th 2021

We know that Fulton Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Fulton Financial, it has a TSR of 39% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fulton Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 39% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fulton Financial (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But note: Fulton Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

