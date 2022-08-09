Investors in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from three years ago are still down 31%, even after 36% gain this past week

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 36% in just one week. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 31% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because Fulcrum Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Fulcrum Therapeutics grew revenue at 100% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 9% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:FULC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Fulcrum Therapeutics shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 7.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -12%. The one-year return is also not as bad as the 9% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. It is of course not much comfort to know that the losses have slowed. Shareholders will be hoping for a proper turnaround, no doubt. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fulcrum Therapeutics (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

