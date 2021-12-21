Investors in FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) have made a stellar return of 253% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 253% in five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.0%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, FormFactor managed to grow its earnings per share at 49% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FORM Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

We know that FormFactor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling FormFactor stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, FormFactor shareholders lost 3.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 29%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with FormFactor .

But note: FormFactor may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

